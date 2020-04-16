DDF donates Dh7 million for UAE's COVID-19 combat Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free (DDF), has donated Dh7 million from its own foundation, “The Fund of the UAE: Homeland of Humanity” campaign to support the UAE’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and through the Emirates Red Crescent, the donation will be used to buy medical supplies needed to safeguard the health and safety of the UAE’s citizens, residents and visitors against COVID-19.

cutive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin

Commenting on the donation, DDF Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: “At a recent board meeting of the Dubai Duty Free Foundation we agreed to make an “in kind” donation of Dh7 million to support medical supplies needed as the result of the COVID-19 situation. This donation has been made with the approval of Shaikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free.”

“We are very keen to support the huge effort that the UAE Government is making to ensure that everyone is kept safe and well. Through our foundation we want to support this effort in any way that we can during this challenging time,” added McLoughlin.

The Emirates Red Crescent also appreciated the cooperation and contribution made by DDF.

The Dubai Duty Free Foundation has worked with Emirates Red Crescent on several of its campaigns in recent years including the Ramadan Campaign (2013), which provided clothing to one million needy children around the world, the UAE Water Aid Campaign (2014), aimed at providing clean drinking water for five million people in 61 countries and the UAE Compassion Campaign (2015), which aimed to provide winter aid for one million refugees and people in the Levant countries.