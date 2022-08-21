Dubai: Dubai Customs has concluded the summer training programme 2022 for university students, which is implemented annually with the aim of providing students with various experiences in working life. Fourteen university students from various disciplines were enrolled in the four-week programme.
“Our goal in organising this programme on an annual basis is to support university students and enhance their awareness around the importance of research in various fields, and to help them identify their future goals and practical orientations,” said Khalid Ahmed Al-Ali, Senior Manager of Education and Development at the HR Division. “This is part of our responsibility and commitment towards society, which is to help develop a conscious and knowledge generation capable of facing the challenges and rapid changes by developing their abilities and skills to keep pace with the current and future labor trends.”