Dubai: In the spirit of Christmas, visa outsourcing and technology services specialist VFS Global has donated relief packages to migrant workers who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai.
VFS Global recently distributed relief packages for workers, which included necessary day-to-day items such as medicines, blankets and hygiene kits. The relief package also included Christmas sweets.
Peter Brun, chief communications officer and in charge for CSR initiatives at VFS Global said: “We are committed to improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate, and we recognise the plight of workers who are struggling. Our primary goal is to assist the most vulnerable who are negatively impacted by the pandemic, as well as assist and cooperate in any way we can with consulate/embassies who are working to repatriate stranded workers.”
VFS Global also made a generous contribution towards the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign last Eid and supported the Indian Consulate to repatriate workers during Diwali.