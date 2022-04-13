German national living in the UK has won the latest US$1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, April 13 at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Markus Fellmann, based in the UK became the latest millionaire after winning in the Millennium Millionaire Series 386 with ticket number 1653, which he purchased online on March 19.

Fellman, who is the eighth German national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Zubair Ahmed Khan, a Chinese national based in London, UK, won a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0057 in Finest Surprise Series 1801, which he purchased on March 21.

Khan is not available for immediate comment but will surely be delighted to hear of his win.

Noorjahan Farook, an Indian national based in Chennai, India, won a BMW Urban GS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0779 in Finest Surprise Series 493, which she purchased at the Finest Surprise counter in the Dubai Airport.

Farook is also currently uncontactable.

Following the Finest Surprise draw, a presentation to the previous winner of a motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 492 took place.

Joachim Baron Ramos, a 12 year old Filipino national based in Dubai was a third time winner in the Finest Surprise draw having won a BMW F850 GS motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 492 with ticket number 0325 on March 30.

He previously won an Aprilia Tuono Factory motorbike in October 2020 and a BMW F900 XR motorbike in November 2021.

Accompanied by his father, Mr. Ronald Ramos, who has been buying ticket under his children’s name for five years now, was delighted to meet the Dubai Duty Free team and received the motorbike.