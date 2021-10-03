Weather alerts have been issued in the UAE following the approach of Cyclone Shaheen towards neighbouring Oman. File photo of UAE coastline for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: As a precautionary measure against the effects of tropical storm Shaheen, all educational institutions in Al Ain will switch to distance learning until Tuesday.

Earlier, schools, nurseries and universities in Sharjah’s Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Deba Al Hisn

regions - as well as public schools in Dubai’s Hatta region - switched to online classes on Sunday and Monday as a precaution.

Construction halted

Authorities also directed construction sites in Al Ain to close from 4pm on Sunday until Tuesday.

“Due to current weather conditions, all educational institutions in Al Ain will activate distance learning on Monday, 4 October and Tuesday, 5 October. In addition, construction sites in Al Ain will be immediately secured and all construction work will cease from 4pm Sunday, 3 October until Tuesday, 5 October,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced.

A similar halt in construction activity has been implemented in the capital by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

“In light of the expected weather instabilities, you are advised to stop immediately activity on constructions sites, and ensure full control and safety at all times from 4pm on Sunday until Tuesday, October 5,” the municipality said in an alert to construction companies and contractors.

Citing the possibility of strong winds, the municipality temporarily banned lifting operations, activity at heights, and demolition activity. It further urged construction firms to secure tower cranes, scaffoldings, and fences and barriers, with the removal of objects from edges and open areas.

Protecting farms, cattle

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has also called on farmers and livestock breeders to ensure proper drainage system on farms, and safety with electrical systems. Cattle must be kept inside during periods of inclement weather, and provided enough food and water. Additionally, equipment must be safely stored indoors, with greenhouse conditions maintained to reduce pressure and dust.

Emergency contact

Residents were further urged to be careful, and to contact the Emergencies Office on 993, or through WhatsApp on 02 678 8888.

Weather alert

In a weather alert to Al Ain, the Abu Dhabi Media Office had earlier warned Al Ain residents to expect rain clouds, high-speed winds, low visibility, turbulent seas and flash flooding.

The authority advised the following:

-Drive with extra care.

-Reduce speed when visibility is low.

-Secure loose items and temporary structures.

-Avoid sea activity.

-Keep away from valleys and areas of torrential rain