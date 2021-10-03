1 of 10
Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings pose ahead of the Vivo Indian Premier League match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah today. Bangalore won the toss and decided to bat first.
Image Credit: ANI
Big hit! Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket, plays a shot and quickly began piling on the runs for Bangalore.
Image Credit: ANI
Key wicket! Punjab's Moises Henriques, the all-rounder born in Portugal but who plays for Australia, celebrates the wicket of Kohli. The captain scored 25 runs from 24 balls before he was clean bowled.
Image Credit: ANI
Good shot... Australian Glenn Maxwell of Bangalore hit an impressive 57 runs from 33 balls which included three 4's and four 6's.
Image Credit: ANI
Got him! Henriques, of Punjab, celebrates the wicket of Bangalore's Padikkal who scored a handy 40 from 38 deliveries. Henriques took 3 wickets for 12 runs.
Image Credit: ANI
Golden duck! George Garton of Bangalore is clean bowled by Mohammed Shami on his very first ball. Shami took 3 wickets for 39 runs as Bangalore posted 164-7 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: ANI
KL Rahul of Punjab plays a shot.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Shahbaz Ahamad of Bangalore celebrates after takes a wicket of KL Rahul who got 39 runs.
Image Credit: ANI
Mayank Agarwal of Punjab plays a shot. He scored 57 runs from 42 balls.
Image Credit: ANI
Yuzvendra Chahal of Bangalore celebrates after takes a wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Punjab. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 6 runs.
Image Credit: ANI