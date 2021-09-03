Ras Al Khaimah: An expatriate man is standing trial at Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court on charges of selling three luxurious cars to his employer that he had actually taken on rent from a car rental company. The three luxury cars — Bentley, Lamborghini and McLaren — were sold to the worker’s employer, also an expatriate, for a total price of Dh1.65 million.
The Misdemeanour Court in Ras Al Khaimah has adjourned hearing on the case until September 12.
The worker was accused of selling three expensive luxury cars and collecting Dh1.65 million from his employer, before the latter discovered that all three vehicles were taken on rent and were not owned by the accused. The employer filed a police complaint, stating that he had bought the cars from the defendant, but later realised that all three cars belonged to a car rental firm.
The defendant’s lawyers, Salem Ahmad Al Kit and Mahmoud Hanafi, said that the court heard the case last Sunday and the hearing was adjourned to September 12 in order to summon the complainant while the defendant would continue to remain in detention.
Al Kait said he pleaded with the court to set his client free as the documents attributed to him were forged. Al Kait added that defence based its argument on lack of logic in accusing his client of selling expensive cars.
The complainant claimed that the accused had been working for him for three months.