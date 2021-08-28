Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution has revealed that a visitor in his 50s attempted to smuggle about 1.6kg of marijuana into the country. The narcotic substances were placed in a plastic bag, which the suspect was carrying in his hand upon arrival at Dubai International Airport.
Prosecution stated that a Dubai Customs inspector suspected the visitor’s baggage and searched it in his presence, but did not find any prohibited item inside. However, upon searching the plastic bag that he was carrying in his hand, certain herbs were found packed in small pouches in it, in which marijuana was found mixed.
Public Prosecution said that during interrogation, the accused claimed that he received the bag from a person in his home country, who had told him to hand it over to a person residing in UAE. He claimed that he had no knowledge about the contents of the bag.
Prosecution has charged the accused with smuggling in and possessing 1.618kg of marijuana. The case has been referred to Dubai Criminal Court.