Dubai: Captain Halima Al Saadi is the first female officer to join the security patrols of Dubai Mounted Police. She rides across the emirate to seize wanted vehicles, arrest criminals and issue fines to violators.

“I’m extremely proud and happy to be part of Dubai Mounted Police. I’ve always been passionate about equines and horse riding is an amazing experience, especially when it’s for the sake of enhancing the safety and security of our beloved emirate,” Al Saadi said.

Al Saadi said Dubai Police officials have been very supportive about empowering female personnel and actively sought their inclusion in the police department.

Major General Mohammad Al Adhb, Director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, said Dubai Police had always been keen on empowering and enhancing the role of women in the field of policing. “Dubai Police spare no effort towards increasing the level of women’s participation in the police force and their vital role towards the community,” he said.

Dubai Mounted Police Station has a variety of tasks, including providing security coverage to areas under its jurisdiction, securing events and building strong community relations. Image Credit: Supplied

Captain Al Saadi has been with Dubai Police for 23 years. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the Dubai Police Academy and a Diploma in Research and Investigation from the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police. She has also been part of many equestrian courses and participated in various national activities and conferences.

Prior to joining Dubai Mounted Police, Al Saadi worked at the General Department of Airports Security and worked at the Anti-Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation. These roles have helped sharpen Al Saadi’s skills and kept her well-informed about the different aspects of policing.