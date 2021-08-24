Ajman: The General Command of Ajman Police arrested an 18-year-old driver who ran over a man in his 60s and fled the scene. The police team managed to apprehend the driver within an hour after the incident.
Major Issa Mohammad Al Shamsi, Head of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department at Ajman Police General Command, said that a report was received by the Operations Room, stating that an accident had occurred on the Corniche Street in Al Nakhil Area 2. The specialised patrols of Ajman Police reached the accident site and found out that a man in his 60s was crossing the road when he was run over by a motorist who fled the spot immediately after the accident. The injured person was transferred to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital by National Ambulance.
The head of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department added that an eyewitness was present behind the vehicle that caused the accident and the person immediately informed the authorities.
Following investigations and an intense search operation, the vehicle was seized from the Nuaimiya area within an hour after the accident, and the driver was arrested.
Major Issa urged members of the public to be careful while crossing the road, to cross only at designated pedestrian crossings and to report to the police immediately in case of any accident.