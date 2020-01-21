Convicts will be deported after serving six month sentences

Representative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai: Two Canadian women have been sentenced to six months in jail for assaulting and insulting a police officer after they failed to pay a taxi fare, a Dubai Court heard on Tuesday.

The women, aged 25 and 37, were reported to police by the taxi driver after refusing to pay in City Walk last July.

By the time the police arrived, the women had entered their building.

“I asked the building’s security guard for the women’s flat number and asked him to call them down to reception but they refused,” said the police officer.

The driver then went along with police to their apartment and he identified the pair.

“I identified myself as a police officer before asking for their IDs but they refused to present it to me,” added the officer. “I asked them why they didn’t pay the fare and they insulted me. One of them even threatened to call her country’s embassy.”

One of them handed over her ID to police but then shouted at the officer to return it.

“She stroked her body against mine and I kept stepping back to pull myself away from her,” said the officer.

He asked them to stop insulting him but they ignored him and allegedly started dancing and laughing at him.

The officer reported the incident to his director at the police station who dispatched female officers to apprehend the defendants.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with assaulting and insulting the officer under the influence of alcohol.