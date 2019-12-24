Image Credit:

Dubai: A woman who used her Instagram account to defame a famous cosmetic clinic in Dubai was fined Dh5,000 by the Dubai Court of Misdemeanour.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the 20-year-old woman went to the clinic in Bur Dubai for retouches on her face but she was not satisfied with the results.

The Arab woman then used her social media account to defame and insult the clinic and the doctor who treated her. “She used her personal account on Instagram to insult the clinic and the doctor which is punishable by cyber-crime law,” an official in Dubai prosecution said.

On July 2019, the clinic reported the incident to Bur Dubai police station and the woman was summoned for questioning.

The prosecution checked the woman’s posts on social media before referring her to court.

The prosecution said the woman liked to wear fashionable clothes since her childhood and her mother encouraged her to follow up the latest fashion trends.

The prosecution said she has an obsession of having new looks all the time and that she used to visit cosmetic clinics for surgeries.

“People shouldn’t use websites and social media platforms as a means to distort, offend and abuse others as this will exposes them to legal liability as well as fines. The best way is to go to the authorities to deal with medical complaints,” it added.

What the law says