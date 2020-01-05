Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to parents on Sunday on how to protect children at home

Abu Dhabi Police alerted parents to always watch their children at home, and never leave them alone. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: The recent spate of child deaths occurring in people’s homes have prompted Abu Dhabi Police to issue a warning to parents.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi Police posted a video on their official social media accounts to aware parents on how they can ensure the safety of children in homes.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that families should step up their role and take proactive measures to safeguard their children’s safety.

“Many of the accidents happen due to the lack of attention paid by parents, such as cases that involved children drowning in bathtubs or falling out of balconies,” said police.

Dangerous items, such as candles, medicines or sharp tools should also be kept away and hidden, and to ensure that such objects are out of children’s reach.

How to keep your child safe

Parents have a supervisory role at home, and should always watch their children. Image Credit: File