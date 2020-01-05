Abu Dhabi: The recent spate of child deaths occurring in people’s homes have prompted Abu Dhabi Police to issue a warning to parents.
On Sunday, Abu Dhabi Police posted a video on their official social media accounts to aware parents on how they can ensure the safety of children in homes.
Abu Dhabi Police explained that families should step up their role and take proactive measures to safeguard their children’s safety.
“Many of the accidents happen due to the lack of attention paid by parents, such as cases that involved children drowning in bathtubs or falling out of balconies,” said police.
Dangerous items, such as candles, medicines or sharp tools should also be kept away and hidden, and to ensure that such objects are out of children’s reach.
How to keep your child safe
- Keep a close eye on children, at all times.
- Do not leave furniture adjacent to windows, as curious children can use them to climb in order to see what is going on below.
- Set down rules when older children, or teenagers, are allowed to go on balconies.
- Always close the windows for the safety of children, especially when parents are not present, as most windows can be easily opened.
- Install metal barriers on the windows and ensure that the distance between each rail is too small for a child to squeeze through.
- Install window locks and keep all furniture away.
- Remove large children's toys away from windows as they can also be used to climb near the ledge.
- Always close the balcony door.
- Place all keys of windows and balcony in a place that children cannot reach.
- Do not allow older children to use the balcony as an area to entertain friends.