Sharjah: The Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment has signed an agreement with Sharjah Cooperative Society to open a branch in Sharjah jail.
Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, told Gulf News that the cooperative society was built on an area of 9,936 square metres, providing jail employees with supplies of essential commodities and fresh items. Delivery service is also available at staff accommodations.
The Punitive and Correctional Establishment at Sharjah Police General Command recently opened ten food outlets spread throughout the establishment for inmates to provide catering services of Sharjah Cooperative Society.
Brigadier Shuhail pointed out that the opening of the latest sales outlet is meant to cater to the requirements of the employees of the establishment. He praised Sharjah Cooperative Society for its services and its long experience.
Canteens at police stations
Meanwhile, the rehabilitation facility has opened a canteen in each cell, which enables inmates to purchase items of daily necessities, using their bank cards. The Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment has signed an agreement with Sharjah Cooperative Society to provide canteens with fresh items at prices cheaper than the market.
Similar canteens have also been opened in the custodial areas at Al Saja and Wasit Police Stations, Brigadier Shuhail said. The cooperative society has also provided inmates with gift cards with pre-loaded credit limits.
The service is available 24 hours.