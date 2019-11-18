Woman had been accused of neglect for leaving children at home unattended

Relatives and villagers at Rul Dadna graveyard in Fujairah. Seven children of an Emirati family died of suffocation after a fire broke out in their house in Rul Dhadna district, Fujairah. 22 January 2018 Reporter: Shafaat Shahbandari/ Gulf News Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Also in this package Mum who lost seven children in Fujairah fire charged with negligence

Fujairah: An Emirati woman accused of negligence over the death of her seven children, who died during a fire at their home in January 2018, was acquitted at Dibba Fujairah Court on Monday.

The court had charged the mother with negligence under the 2016 Wadeema Law, which safeguards children in the UAE from neglect and abuse, after she went out and left her children at home. A house fire caused by faulty lighting resulted in their deaths by carbon dioxide poisoning.

The mother has been appearing at Dibba Fujairah Court for the past year, but she has now been found innocent.

The verdict will be appealed.

More follows...