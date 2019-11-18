Fujairah: An Emirati woman accused of negligence over the death of her seven children, who died during a fire at their home in January 2018, was acquitted at Dibba Fujairah Court on Monday.
The court had charged the mother with negligence under the 2016 Wadeema Law, which safeguards children in the UAE from neglect and abuse, after she went out and left her children at home. A house fire caused by faulty lighting resulted in their deaths by carbon dioxide poisoning.
The mother has been appearing at Dibba Fujairah Court for the past year, but she has now been found innocent.
The verdict will be appealed.
More follows...