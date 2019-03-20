He is also charged with sending inappropriate messages to her on WhatsApp

The Court of First Instance in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: A typist has been accused of sexually abusing a woman while she was waiting in line at a typing centre, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

In September 2018, the 23-year-old woman from Comoros Island visited the typing centre at Al Satwa area when the Egyptian defendant touched her bottom, following it up with a laugh.

“I was fixing mistakes in my resume and gave my document to a woman working at the centre. The defendant was staring at me and smiling. I tried to ignore him. But he came close to me and touched my bottom and laughed. He then said sorry and returned to his desk,” the woman said in official records.

Later at night, she received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number asking if she was married or not.

“The message was from the defendant. Despite my asking him to stop, he kept sending messages and I decided to alert my husband.”

A complaint was lodged and Dubai Police apprehended the 25-year-old Egyptian defendant who claimed that he accidentally touched her shoulder and had apologised.

A 41-year-old Emirati policeman said: “He claimed that he took her number from his workmate and started texting her on WhatsApp.”