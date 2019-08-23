The two men were moving around Bur Dubai on bicycles and targeting women, say police. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested two bag snatchers in Bur Dubai, it was announced on Friday.

The two Arab men were moving around the area on bicycles and targeting women, said Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Dubai Police.

“Upon receiving the first report, an investigative unit was formed to carry out thorough investigations using latest AI-based technologies applied at Dubai Police Data Analysis Centre,” said Al Jallaf.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts and professionalism of the Dubai Police Criminal Investigation Department, who were able to arrest the culprits within 48 hours of the first report.

Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, expressed graduate to the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for he had thanked the force’s members for their dedication and innovation in investigating and arresting the suspects.