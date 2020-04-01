Suspects failed in their attempt to steal money

Police pictures of damaged cash machine in Ajman Image Credit: Ajman Police

Ajman: Two men were arrested in Ajman for damaging an ATM machine while attempting to steal money, Ajman Police said on Wednesday.

Lt Col Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said the two Asian men destroyed the ATM machine in Ajman industrial area.

After the crime was reported, police formed a team to investigate the incident and arrest the accused.

Police found that the ATM machine was completely destroyed, but their attempt to steal its contents was unsuccessful.

Police located the two suspects and arrested in less than 48 hours of the crime.

The suspects confessed during interrogation. The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecution.