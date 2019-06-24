Three men arrested with items worth millions of US dollars

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: A gang of three who stole valuables worth millions of dirhams from a Dubai villa were on Monday sentenced to two years in prison and deportation.

The three defendants from Chile arrived through Dubai International Airport in February 2019 and rented a car to monitor villas at Emirates Hills. They brought gloves, screwdrivers and torch from a supermarket to commit the robbery after sunset.

They entered a huge seven bedroom villa and stole 15 expensive watches of famous brands worth more than $1.5 million (Dh5.5 million), jewellery worth $4 million, three Luis Viton women bags worth $15,000, three sunglasses worth $6,000, 15 banknotes of Indian currency, cash and other valuable items.

The 66-year-old British villa owner reported the incident to the police who arrested the defendants in less than 24 hours. They were caught from a hotel and the stolen items recovered.

The British villa owner said that a domestic worker discovered the robbery.

“The defendants had broken the window lock to enter the house,” the businessman said in records.

The defendants confessed they came to Dubai on tourist visas with plans to commit robberies on villas.