The suspects who manage the fake accounts send a direct message to their followers, asking them to participate in charity work, by transferring money to them. “They either claim that it’s for charity or to help refugees in an Arab country. Some even ask for Dh100,000 to help a family outside the UAE, claiming they will double the money and repay it back. It is a serious crime and people need to beware of such scams,” Brig Al Jalaf added.