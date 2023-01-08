Sharjah: A four-member gang has been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles whose keys were left inside, Sharjah Police said.
All the arrested suspects are of Asian nationality. The police launched an investigation after a spate of vehicle thefts in the emirate.
Colonel Hamid Saeed Al Jallaf, Acting Director, Central Region Police Department, said the department received several reports stating that a number of vehicles that were parked in front of their owners’ houses had been stolen.
He added that a team from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Central Region Police Department in Sharjah was formed to track down the gang and arrest them.
Ambush set
The team managed to identify the gang members and sat a trap for them. They arrested them one by one in an ambush.
Police said that during the interrogation the suspects confessed to stealing four vehicles in the same area.
Col Al Jallaf added that three of the suspects confirmed that they had a fourth partner who would illegally sell the stolen vehicles - which have been recovered and returned to their owners.
They suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution in Sharjah to complete the legal procedures against them.
Col Al Jallaf called on vehicle owners to ensure that the vehicle is locked before leaving and that the key is not left inside.