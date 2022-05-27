Umm Al Quwain: A gang has been arrested for stealing exhausts from cars in Umm Al Quwain, police said on Friday.
The Department of Criminal Investigation of Umm Al Quwain Police managed to arrest the gang after receiving a number of reports from car owners about the thefts.
Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, director of the department, said as soon as the reports were received, an investigation team was formed in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation and Criminal Research Branch at the Comprehensive Safety Centre. The team identified the perpetrators and arrested them within 24 hours after receiving the reports. It was found that all suspects were of Asian nationality. They have confessed to the charges against them, police said.
The director appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to report crimes to confront gangs that threaten the security of society.