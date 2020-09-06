Dubai: A man who sexually abused a Dubai jogger, claimed that he couldn’t resist the temptation of her beautiful and agile body, a court heard.
The 40-year-old Indian defendant touched the woman inappropriately while she was exercising near her residence in Bur Dubai in June this year.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the command room at Dubai Police received a call about an incident of sexual abuse at 10.30pm.
Two policeman who were patrolling in the area went to the scene and met the victim who was crying.
“She was terrified and told us that she was exercising when the defendant approached her and told her that she was beautiful. He then touched her breast and escaped,” said the 30-year-old policeman on record.
Dubai Police then scanned the area and arrested the defendant who was identified by the victim.
“He admitted to touching the woman because he said he liked her beautiful and agile body. He kept apologising, but we noticed that he was drunk.”
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with sexual abuse and illegal consumption of alcohol.
The next hearing is scheduled for September 16 and the defendant remains in police custody.