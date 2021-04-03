Dubai: Dubai Police arrested a group of people who appeared in an indecent video shared online.
According to Dubai Police, a criminal case has been registered against them and they have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.
Dubai Police said the suspects might face six months in jail and Dh5,000 as per article 361 of the Federal Penal Code, which states: Whoever publicly appeals, sings, or engages in lewd speech or seduces others publicly into debauchery in any manner whatsoever, shall be punished by six months in prison or a Dh5,000 fine, or by either of these two penalties.
Dubai Police warns against such unacceptable behavior, which don’t reflect the values and ethics of the Emirati society.