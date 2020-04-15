The notes were being handed over to two inamtes

The main facade of Dubai Courts building Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: An Emirati man who smuggled drugs into the Dubai jail through soaked banknotes was sentenced to ten years in prisonby the Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Emirati student went to Al Barsha police station to hand over the notes worth Dh530 to his countryman, but officers found something fishy as the notes were wet and had white powder on them.

“Two inmates told me that someone will come to the station to drop off the money as they needed to buy items. After 10 minutes, the suspect came and gave the money to the policeman who noticed a layer of white powder on the banknotes. We suspected it was soaked with drugs,” the Emirati policeman said in official records.

The two Emirati inmates were in custody in connection with drug addiction case.

The smuggler was arrested and joined his two friends inside the detention centre.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the students with possessing and smuggling 15 banknotes soaked with drugs.

The two Emirati inmates were charged with illegally possessing the drugs.

One of the inmates was sentenced to 10 years in jail. The court cleared the second inmate over lack of evidence.