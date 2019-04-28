Records at the Dubai Court of First Instance revealed on Sunday that a 28-year-old Emirati policeman was on duty at the Union metro station when a woman alerted him about a man harassing commuters.

“She told me that the defendant was spitting on people. I went with her and saw the man who refused to speak to me. I was shocked when he punched me in the face and spat on me when I tried to arrest him. Another policeman came to the spot and we managed to control him. My fingers were injured and face bruised,” the Emirati policeman said in his statement.