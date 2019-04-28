Dubai: A 23-year-old Pakistani man has been accused of spitting on people at a metro station, assaulting a policeman and resisting arrest.
Records at the Dubai Court of First Instance revealed on Sunday that a 28-year-old Emirati policeman was on duty at the Union metro station when a woman alerted him about a man harassing commuters.
“She told me that the defendant was spitting on people. I went with her and saw the man who refused to speak to me. I was shocked when he punched me in the face and spat on me when I tried to arrest him. Another policeman came to the spot and we managed to control him. My fingers were injured and face bruised,” the Emirati policeman said in his statement.
The Pakistani defendant has denied the charges.
The verdict is expected on May 19.