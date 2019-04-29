Man sentenced to ten years to be followed by deportation and Dh100,000 fine

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a transit passenger to 10 years in prison for smuggling drugs in 80 condoms hidden in his stomach.

The 49-year-old defendant from Peru was charged with carrying 2.3kg of cocaine when he was caught at Dubai International Airport.

He was sentenced to 10 years to be followed by deportation and a Dh100,000 fine.

According to official records, the defendant was on his way to Egypt in February this year when a Dubai Customs inspector caught him in the transit area.

He was questioned by officers of the Anti-Narcotic Department after they detected the strange contents of his stomach.

A forensic report revealed that the defendant had hidden liquid drugs in 80 condoms in his stomach.