Husband suspected that his wife was cheating on him by having an affair with another man

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An Indian man stabbed his wife to death at a parking lot in Al Quoz area of Dubai on Monday, Gulf News has learnt.

The Indian woman identified as V.C., 39, from Kerala, was murdered by her husband after a heated argument, police said.

According to an official in Dubai Police, the husband suspected that his wife was cheating on him by having an affair with another man. He lured her to a parking lot outside her work place before stabbing her to death and escaped.

“During initial questioning, the suspect confessed of killing his wife because he suspected her behavior,” the official said.

Command Room at Dubai Police received an emergency call on Monday morning about a woman stabbed to death at Al Quoz area.

A team of officers, forensics and crime scene department went to the parking area and launched an investigation.

The police identified the wife and later apprehended the husband.

“He confessed that he brought his wife from his home country and later discovered that she has illegal affair with another man. He wanted to exact revenge,” the official added.

The suspect in his 40s, told officers, that he went to her workplace and called her to the parking area, according to official in Dubai police.

After a heated argument, he stabbed her with a knife and escaped.