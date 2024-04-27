Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution today warned the public against spreading rumours and false news, clarifying the serious penalties for such a crime.
In a video shared on its social media accounts, the Public Prosecution highlighted the potential penalties for spreading rumours and false news, in accordance with Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 aimed at combating the spread of rumours and fake news.
According to Article 52 of the law, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined Dh100,000.
In case the publishing of false news or rumours agitates public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined Dh200,000.