ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere sympathies over the passing of Prince Mansour bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court sent similar cables of condolences.