Dubai: A Dubai housemaid has been referred to Dubai Courts for using a form of witchcraft on her employer to receive better treatment.

According to prosecutor Fahad Abdulkareem from Bur Dubai Prosecution, the victim had doubts about her housemaid as she felt mentally and physically fatigued and noticed some strange behaviour on the part of the maid.

“The employer monitored the maid for sometime and heard her mumble something in a strange language while in the bathroom. She then checked the maid’s phone and found pictures related to sorcery and black magic and also a chat with someone in her home country, asking him to create a magic spell,” said Abdulkareem.

The employer found that someone had sent a picture of a doll to her maid. “She found a picture of a doll with strange words. The maid denied the charge of sorcery, but the employer found a piece of cloth with blood stains on it inside the maid’s room.”

The housemaid was arrested and she admitted during interrogation about using witchcraft on her employer. The maid claimed that she contacted a relative in her home country to guide her to a religious man. “Her relative asked her to pay Dh200 for prayers to receive good treatment from her employer. He also sent her a picture of a doll on WhatsApp, claiming that it would have a favourable impact on the behaviour of her employer towards her,” said Abdulkareem.

About the blood-stained cloth found in her room, the maid said it was part of a magic spell to protect her marriage. “She said that she had got it from her relative to protect her marriage. She said it would prevent her husband from marrying another woman while she was away.”

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the woman with using witchcraft on her employer. She has been sentenced to one month in jail, to be followed by deportation.