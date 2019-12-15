Pictures for illustrative purpose only: the Sudanese father of the girl was out with his family at a park in Dubai to meet his relatives when they noticed that she was missing Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A man has been accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl at a Dubai public park by touching her private parts.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that on November 1, the Sudanese father of the girl was out with his family at a park in Dubai to meet his relatives when they noticed that she was missing.

“We searched for my daughter in the park but couldn’t find her. Then we saw the defendant walking her back. My wife took her to the side and asked her where she had gone. She told her mother that the man took her to his car and touched her private parts,” the Sudanese father said in records.

The father questioned the defendant when his wife told him what happened.

“I was angry and asked him if it was true. He admitted to his actions in front of me and other witnesses,” the father claimed.

Dubai Police arrived to the scene and arrested the defendant who admitted to abusing the girl during interrogation.

The 36-year-old defendant was charged with sexual abuse.