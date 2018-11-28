Ajman: Police have arrested four men suspected of attempting to steal thousands of dirhams from a parked car after they followed its driver who had withdrawn money from an ATM.
The men, police said, believed the motorist had left Dh35,000 in his parked car and broke into the vehicle, but did not find any cash.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Ajman Police, said the gang is suspected of regularly targeting people who withdrew money from banks.
The police launched an investigation after the car owner placed a complaint that his vehicle had been broken into some items stolen.
On the day of the crime, he had withdrawn Dh35,000 from a bank in Ajman and gone home to put away the money safely. He then went to the Ministry of Health in Ajman and parked his vehicle, which is when the gang is believed to have broken into his car.
The suspects — identified as M.Y.M., A.A.A., S.A.H. and Y.Z.A. — were living in Abu Dhabi and the Ajman Police apprehended them in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police.
The case has been referred to Public Prosecution.