Evidence was kept on record and identity of the offender has now been confirmed

The incident was reported eight years go to Refaa Police Station, after an unknown man raped an Arabic woman. The case had remained open and unsolved since due to a lack of evidence. Dubai Police said that they matched the DNA of the suspect and his brother who committed a felony in the emirate. Picture used for illustrative purpose Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police have solved the mystery behind a 2011 rape case after identifying the rapist using advanced DNA technology, officials said on Thursday.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said, “Despite the case happening eight years ago, we didn’t close the case or stop searching for the suspect.

“There wasn’t enough evidence to identify the suspect and he left just one piece of biological evidence behind, which we kept for years until it helped to solve the mystery using the latest DNA technology,” he added.

“It is not the first time we have solved an unknown case after years of investigation. Dubai Police always chase the suspect and return the rights to victims.”

However, after identifying the suspect, Dubai Police discovered that he was already dead.

Major Dr Rashid Al Gafri, head of the Biology and DNA section at the Forensic Department and Criminology Department of Dubai Police, said that the only piece of evidence left from the crime scene was kept in police records for years.

“The new DNA technology helped to identify the attacker through his brother who had a felony. The surprise was that the suspect was dead already when we identified him,” he added.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, praised the work of experts in the forensic department and their hard work in solving the crime.