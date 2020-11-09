File image used for illustrative purposes: The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 42-year-old Sudanese defendant had forged the entry permits and used them to scam his countryman in Sudan. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf news archives

Dubai: A man has been accused of forging 27 entry permits to the UAE and hand them over to a recruitment firm outside the country for Dh120,000.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 42-year-old Sudanese defendant had forged the entry permits and used them to scam his countryman who had a recruitment office in Sudan.

The 47-year-old Sudanese victim discovered the scam after he sent two visitors to Dubai carrying the fake visas. They were stopped at the airport and told to return to Sudan.

The victim testified that in 2017, he made a deal with the defendant to issue entry permits for job-seekers from Sudan through his office. “I sent him more than 100 passports of Sudanese people and their pictures via WhatsApp. He told me that he would issue the permits at Dh4,000 for each permit. Later, he sent me official documents of approvals to issue the permits,” said the Sudanese victim on record.

The victim sent Dh50,000 by way of advance payment to the defendant who told him that the permits would be issued within a month.

The defendant then forged the documents from the government department and sent 27 forged entry permits and received a second payment of Dh70,000.

“In October 2017, two people travelled to Dubai, but there was a problem on their arrival as the immigration officials in Dubai told them that the permits were fake. I felt there was a scam and decided to come to Dubai to solve the matter,” the victim added.

The defendant refused to meet the victim to solve the matter. It was then that the victim went to Naif Police Station to report the incident.