Abu Dhabi: Two Emiratis died and two others were injured in separate motorbike accidents in Al Ain.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the first accident happened on Friday in the desert in Nahil area at Al Ain.
An Emirati biker in his 30s died and his countryman sustained serious injuries due to reckless driving, police said.
The second accident occurred at Saih Sabra, also due to reckless driving and not following safety measures. An Emirati in his 30s died and a second passenger sustained moderate injuries.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to adhere to safe driving norms, especially in the desert.