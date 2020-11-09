Dubai: In its latest crackdown on COVID-19 violators, the Dubai Municipality has shut three commercial establishments in Jebel Ali industrial area.
Two salons and a fitness centre in the area have been closed for not following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the civic body has announced. “#DubaiMunicipality closed two salons and one fitness centre for failing to comply with the precautionary measures,” it said in a tweet.
Inspectors also issued fines to nine institutions and warnings to 49 others. A total of 2,215 commercial establishments among the 2,276 inspected on November 7 were found abiding by the regulations, it added.