“They made us stay in a villa and coerced us to work in prostitution. One day, they took us to a villa in Abu Dhabi where there was a party and too many men were present. A man made me dance for him while my younger sister was taken to a side room where she was forced to have sex with a stranger. When I saw her plight, she and I cried. The 32-year-old accused made us have sex with men for Dh1,500 to Dh6,000 that she took for herself,” she testified.