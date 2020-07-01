Dubai: A Dubai couple has been arrested for scamming families seeking maids by promising 46 residents housemaids, despite flight restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said the Arab couple deceived victims by promising them housemaids for a fee of Dh3,000.
“The Smart Police Station, which operates round the clock, received many complaints from Emiratis and residents during the National Sterlisation Programme about unknown people luring them through social media platforms to recruit housemaids despite flight suspensions,” Brig Al Jallaf said.
Dubai Police formed a team to investigate the complaints. The officers managed to identify a man and his wife who were behind this scam and arrested them.
“They admitted to committing the online scam and illegally obtaining people’s money. They lured victims across the country taking advantage of people’s need for housemaids during the sterlisation programme. Housemaids couldn’t be recruited to the country as there were no flights during the pandemic,” he added.
The couple have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.
Meanwhile, Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Cyber-Crimes Department at Dubai Police, warned the public against falling prey to online frauds and to report crimes or any suspicious activity through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police website and smart application.