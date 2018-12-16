Dubai: A construction worker lost his appeal and will be jailed 15 years for getting drunk and knifing his co-worker to death and stabbing another who tried to stop the attack.
A 29-year-old Indian worker was in front of his bedroom at the labour accommodation when he heard a heated argument and loud cries in December 2017.
When he rushed towards the scene, he saw his roommate bleeding as a result of being stabbed by the 26-year-old Indian accused at 7.30pm.
The worker rushed to stop the fight between his two countrymen but the defendant tried to stab him as well.
Several co-workers witnessed the accused stabbing the victim and trying to stab the friend who tried to rescue his roommate.
Under the influence of liquor, the defendant stabbed the 29-year-old and injured his wrist when he tried to refrain him from pursuing the knife assault.
In October, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of premeditated murder and murder bid.
The defendant appealed his primary ruling before the Appeal Court and sought to have a reduced imprisonment.
On Sunday, presiding judge Eisa Al Sharif rejected the defendant’s appeal and upheld his 15-year jail term.
“The knife will be confiscated and the defendant will be deported after serving his jail term,” said presiding judge Al Sharif in courtroom 20.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
The injured worker said the accused stabbed him as well once he intervened and tried to stop the knife attack between the defendant and the victim.
“I heard my roommate crying in pain when he was outside. I saw the defendant stabbing him with a sharp tool. I ran to stop the two from fighting before the accused stabbed me and injured me. He was too drunk and other workers intervened and stopped the assault. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital,” he testified.
Another witness said the accused and the victim indulged in a fight in the accommodation’s corridor before it was stopped the first time.
“Later, the accused attacked the victim again with a knife. He was under the influence of liquor,” he testified.
Dubai Police’s forensic examiner said the victim succumbed to severe stab wounds in the heart and chest.
The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court within 30 days.