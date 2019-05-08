Man carried out multiple smuggling operations and was linked to a previous death

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A drug mule who carried out multiple smuggling jobs has been sentenced to 10 years in jail followed by deportation.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 34-year-old Pakistani man, had fled the UAE following the death of his countryman due to an overdose caused by the drugs he swallowed to smuggle.

The accused was at large but on September of last year, he was arrested at Dubai International Airport.

Inspectors found 1.3-kg of cocaine hidden inside his carry on luggage while on his way to Thailand.

The Pakistani defendant admitted he was carrying the cocaine to deliver it to his uncle in Thailand.

Dubai Police said the defendant was wanted by authorities for smuggling drugs to the UAE and to other neighbouring countries.

According to prosecution, a few years ago, the defendant arrived in Dubai with another man, both carrying drugs inside their stomachs, but the accompanying man died when the drug capsules split inside his body.

The defendant managed to leave the UAE back then but remained on a wanted list until he arrived back in Dubai last year.

He was charged with smuggling cocaine and denied the charge in court but was found guilty on Wednesday.