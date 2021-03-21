Dubai: A gang of six men have been accused of robbing Dh220,000 from an accountant at Dubai’s Naif area.
The Dubai Court of First Instance was told on Sunday that the members of the gang — who were from Ivory Coast, along with five men from Cameroon — attacked the 42-year-old Yemeni accountant while he was carrying the money in a plastic bag and walking to his office at Naif area.
The victim testified that on December 2020, he was walking to the perfume company after receiving the money from a nearby exchange house. “It was a customer’s money and I was walking to the company when an African man pulled the bag and others blocked my way. I tried to chase them but they escaped,” said the Yemeni victim in official records.
Investigation and arrest
Dubai Police received the emergency call and identified the gang members in few days. “We arrested all the defendants who admitted to committing the robbery. They divided their roles — one was keeping the escape car ready, others were monitoring and three of them attacked the victim and stole the money,” the 34-year-old Emirati policeman said in official records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with robbery. A verdict is expected on April 6. Till then, the defendants will remain under police custody.