Dubai: Dubai Police have solved a murder mystery involving an Asian worker who was sexually abusing his roommate.
According to Brigadier Abdul Haleem Al Hashemi, director of Al Qusais Police Station, the Asian driver working for an Emirati family killed his roommate by hitting his head with a sharp tool.
“The Asian driver claimed that he went outside to perform prayers and put fuel in the car before returning to the room when he found his friend in a pool of blood,” Brig Al Hashemi said.
Officers questioned the house owner and the victim’s brother to find out if he has any dispute with anyone, but they drew a blank.
“A team of crime scene experts then found a tiny blood stain on the driver’s clothes. The sample was the victim’s blood. When confronted, the driver admitted to killing the victim to take revenge against him, claiming he was sexually abusing him,” Brig Al Hashemi added.
The suspect has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.
Brig Al Hashemi praised the officerss efficiency in cracking the case.
“Taking prompt action in such cases reaffirms the sense of security in society. The case was solved very quickly in collaboration with officers from the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police,” Brig Al Hashemi added.