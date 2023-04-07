Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I am a non-Muslim woman married to a non-Muslim man. According to the new law, what are the reasons according to which I am legally entitled to file a divorce suit, noting that my husband does not support me, I do not work and my husband is rich and able.

In the event of divorce, am I legally entitled to obtain half of his real estate? Am I legally entitled to claim real estate in my husband’s country? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer this question, I would advise the questioner that:

According to Article 7 of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status for Non-Muslims, the spouses can request for divorce and be granted if either spouse expresses in court his/her desire to separate and terminate the marriage, without any need to justify their reasons, to demonstrate harm, or to put the blame on the other party.