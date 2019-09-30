Police blocked the sites in the last 18 months

Ajman: Ajman Police electronic patrols blocked 16 websites promoting drugs in the UAE in cooperation with concerned authority, an official said on Monday.

Colonel Saif Khalifa Al Muhairi, director of Anti-Narcotic Department in Ajman police, said that drug dealers were promoting the drugs on the websites by using nicknames of the illegal substances in order to stay away from trouble.