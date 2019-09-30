Ajman: Ajman Police electronic patrols blocked 16 websites promoting drugs in the UAE in cooperation with concerned authority, an official said on Monday.
Colonel Saif Khalifa Al Muhairi, director of Anti-Narcotic Department in Ajman police, said that drug dealers were promoting the drugs on the websites by using nicknames of the illegal substances in order to stay away from trouble.
“Electronic patrols blocked 16 websites in the last 18 months in cooperation with Federal Anti-Narcotic Department and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority,” Col Al Muhairi said in statement.