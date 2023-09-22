Multi-pronged approach

Abu Dhabi has implemented strict measures to combat drug use, including monitoring suspicious bank accounts, cracking down on the promotion of narcotics on social media platforms and websites, and encouraging citizens to report drug smuggling activities.

Deceptive tactics

Brigadier Al Dhaheri said that drug dealers often employ deceptive tactics to lure young people into addiction.

“Drug dealers follow malicious and deceptive methods to lure their victims into the trap of addiction to narcotic substances. These criminals target young people and adolescents of both males and females by offering some types of substances and claiming that they help lose weight, freshen the body’s skin, or sharpen memory.”

“These are all lies aimed at convincing young people and adolescents to take these substances to achieve a more sinister and criminal goal, which is to find the victim, (take them) to the stage of total addiction,” he adds.

Col. Mohammed Saeed Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the Awareness and Subsequent Follow-up Department of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, mentioned initiatives such as “A Chance of Hope” for drug abuse treatment and “A Secret of Safety” to educate driver’s license applicants about the dangers of drugs.

Strong warning against crystal meth

Meanwhile, there’s a strong warning against the use of crystal meth. Officials emphasised that even a single use can lead to addiction and has severe health consequences, including damage to internal organs.

“We send awareness messages to everyone not to resort to taking or using any strange substances that they believe might help cure him of any disease or help him to be more active, fit, or handsome, because using these substances, especially crystal meth, for one, will lead to addiction.

“This crystal substance, or crystal meth, poses a serious danger to the body and human health and destroys the functions of one’s internal organs. It also has destructive effects on the individual and society,” the official said.

Rehabilitation services

Dr. Ali Hassan Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Research at the National Rehabilitation Center, said that the centre provides free rehabilitation and treatment for addiction cases.

They also accept relapse cases for further treatment and through the “Biladna Amana” over-the phone intervention.

Dr Al Marzouqi reviewed the center’s efforts in everything related to rehabilitation and treatment of addiction, which is available free of charge to citizen patients, indicating that cases are received even after their treatment in the event that they relapse and return to using again.

Protecting society

UAE authorities seek to protect society from the scourge and danger of drugs. One of the initiatives, “A Chance of Hope,” offers treatment for drug addiction in complete confidentiality and without legal consequences.

This is to encourage individuals to seek help without fear of legal repercussions.

Abu Dhabi Police’s goal is to protect society from the dangers of drugs by implementing various initiatives, awareness programmes, and laws that ensure the safety of all members of society.