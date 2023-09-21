Sharjah: Authorities here have reported cybercrime cases during the first half of the year, with a total of 351 reported incidents. These cases primarily involve fraud and electronic extortion, with a significant number related to telephone fraud.
The Criminal and Investigations Department (CID) of the Sharjah Police General Command have issued a warning to all members of society, urging them not to engage with suspicious links and to promptly report any fraudulent activities to the security authorities.
Electronic fraud, blackmail
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, emphasized the growing concern over fraud and electronic blackmail. He attributed the rise in such cases to a lack of knowledge or awareness regarding preventive measures against suspicious links and websites. He noted that various security authorities are working tirelessly to protect the community from these cybercrimes.
Major General Al Shamsi also highlighted the role of technology and its rapid development, which has provided opportunities for malicious individuals to exploit it for negative purposes.
Raising awareness
The Sharjah Police have launched an interactive awareness platform called “Be Aware,” featuring a station called “Metaverse” aimed at enhancing security awareness and educating the public about preventing and protecting themselves from electronic crimes.
The platform encompasses six stations covering various topics related to cybercrimes, such as electronic blackmail, telephone fraud, electronic plagiarism, and hacking. Additionally, there is a station offering educational games for children as a part of their efforts to raise awareness and promote cybersecurity within the community.