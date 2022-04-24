Sharjah: The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the Sharjah Police General Command has arrested two men who stole a trailer and some equipment from Al Barashi area of Sharjah, after a video clip from the owner of the house in front of which the incident took place went viral on social media.
Colonel Omar Abu Al Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said the police formed an investigating team after receiving the video clip. The suspects were traced and arrested in less than two hours from the time the video was posted.
Colonel Abu Al Zoud pointed out that the owner of the house noticed the disappearance of the trailer and his equipment in front of his house. He immediately checked the surveillance cameras outside the house and the theft that had occurred had been captured.
He then posted the video clip on social media and reported the incident to the police.
He said efforts made by the criminal investigation officers resulted in the quick identification of the two thieves and their arrest. Further investigations are underway.