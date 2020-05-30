Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: In the regular media briefing on Saturday, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, addressed certain rumours circulating via social media in the UAE with regards to COVID-19.

Hosani said, "There is no truth to what is circulated on social media that COVID-19 is caused by bacteria, as all studies have shown that the disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2, a type of coronavirus."

She said this in response to rumours alleging that the disease is bacterial. She added that it is possible that bacterial infections arise from COVID-19 complications in some cases.

Hosani also addressed the fake news circulating online about the medicine Aspirin being effective in the recovery of COVID-19 patients. She said, "Aspirin cannot be used to treat COVID-19 disease, and there are other more effective drugs that are used for this purpose."