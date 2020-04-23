Dubai: UAE announced on Thursday 4 deaths, 518 new coronavirus cases and 91 recoveries.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, an additional 29,000 COVID-19 tests were performed, which revealed 518 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,756. The new patients identified are in a stable condition and undergoing treatment, according to the ministry.
The ministry announced that four Asian expats who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total deaths to 56. The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
The total number of recovered cases has reached 1,637 with 91 patients fully recovered on Thursday, after receiving treatment.